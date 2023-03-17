EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 966,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ENS opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

