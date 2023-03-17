Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.63.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

TSE:ENGH opened at C$37.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$23.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.59.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total transaction of C$788,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,912. Corporate insiders own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

