EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

