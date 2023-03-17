Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVLU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of LVLU opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

