Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,407,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

