Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Erasca Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Erasca has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,189,016.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

