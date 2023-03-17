Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.93 and its 200-day moving average is $239.28. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

