Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

