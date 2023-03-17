EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.24. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,098 shares of company stock valued at $714,235. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

