ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 703,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

ExlService Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $152.69 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in ExlService by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.