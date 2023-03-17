ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 703,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $152.69 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44.
In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
