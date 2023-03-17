F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Stock Performance

Shares of FXLV opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About F45 Training

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

