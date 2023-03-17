Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
42.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|N/A
|-$552.07 million
|-0.27
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors
|$750.40 billion
|$2.45 billion
|12.68
Volatility & Risk
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|N/A
|-188.42%
|-91.66%
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors
|-4,074.73%
|-25.00%
|-11.63%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors
|844
|2214
|3040
|137
|2.40
As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric peers beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
