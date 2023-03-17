FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

