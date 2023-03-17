Ferguson plc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $8.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.57. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.39) to GBX 9,630 ($117.37) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.78) to GBX 9,890 ($120.54) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($138.94) to £128 ($156.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $150.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 265.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

