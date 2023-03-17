Financial Contrast: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.90 -$24.28 million ($0.23) -152.38 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 0.52 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 3 7 0 2.42 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DigitalOcean and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $40.54, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.19%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.21% -2.36% -0.19% Grom Social Enterprises -214.31% -45.14% -32.19%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

