First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern Purchases 3,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

