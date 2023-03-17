First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

