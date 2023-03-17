First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

