First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

