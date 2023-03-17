First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

FQVLF stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

