First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $34.67. Approximately 23,877,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 8,169,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,609,000 after acquiring an additional 862,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

