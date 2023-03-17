Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

