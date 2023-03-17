Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.