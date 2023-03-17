Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €23.75 ($25.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.02).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.