Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €23.75 ($25.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

