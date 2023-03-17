Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €23.75 ($25.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

