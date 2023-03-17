Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

