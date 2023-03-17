Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

