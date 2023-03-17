Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.95 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

