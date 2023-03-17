Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.