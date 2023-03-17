Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,430 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

