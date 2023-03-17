Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $468,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

