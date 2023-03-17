GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Analysis

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and GEMALTO NV/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 17.75 $154.78 million $0.55 57.27 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEMALTO NV/S.

Doximity has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 3 3 7 0 2.31 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 29.59% 13.64% 11.83% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats GEMALTO NV/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

