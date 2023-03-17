General Partner Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

