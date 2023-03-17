General Partner Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

ROP opened at $428.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

