General Partner Inc. Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

