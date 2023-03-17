General Partner Inc. Invests $39,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

