General Partner Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

