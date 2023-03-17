General Partner Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.