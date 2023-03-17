Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Shares of GEN opened at GBX 266 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.29. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The firm has a market cap of £662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
