GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GFL Environmental Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.17.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
