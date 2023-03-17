Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.56) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLEN. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 614.17 ($7.49).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 377.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.61. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 3,214.29%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

