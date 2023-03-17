Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Ryan Ellson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 701,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.76 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

