Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Graphite Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

