Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gritstone bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.
Gritstone bio Stock Up 1.6 %
GRTS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.