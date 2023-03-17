Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gritstone bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

GRTS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

