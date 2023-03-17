Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VersaBank pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 16.82% 7.54% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion N/A $1.73 billion $3.18 12.57 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.86 $17.60 million $0.71 10.14

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 2 0 2.67 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Summary

VersaBank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

