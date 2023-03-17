Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,831,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 11,980,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,753.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.25.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

