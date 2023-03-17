Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,831,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 11,980,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,753.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.25.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
