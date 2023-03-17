Guggenheim Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

