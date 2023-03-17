Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 3,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 175,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.