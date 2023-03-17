Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $40.12 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.6% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 42,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 273,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 4.0 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
