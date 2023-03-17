HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

